Thailand eases drone restrictions with new CAAT order, effective nationwide except border provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued an updated order allowing drone operations across most of the country, effective from September 1 to 15, 2025, or until further notice. The new announcement follows a reassessment of the situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border, where tensions have eased since mid-August.







Drone flights are now permitted nationwide for all purposes, as long as operators follow safety and reporting requirements. All drones must be registered, and users must submit flight details—location, date, time, and purpose—at least three days in advance through the CAAT UAS Portal. Flights are permitted between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., with prior approval required for all other times. Operations between 12:01 a.m. and 04:00 a.m. remain strictly prohibited. Additional clearance is needed for drones over 25 kilograms or those flying under special conditions outlined in the Ministry of Transport’s regulations.



Despite the nationwide clearance, drone operations remain banned in five provinces along the border, including Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani. Restrictions also apply in various locations, including Sattahip district, Chonburi, Rayong’s capital district, Phayuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan, and Ratchaburi’s capital district. Airspace within a nine-kilometer radius of key airports, including Khok Kathiam in Lop Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan Airport, is also off-limits.



Government drone operations by the military, police, customs, and other national agencies may continue as assigned. Civil agencies operating in restricted areas must notify CAAT and the Anti-Drone Center for Remotely Piloted Aircraft in advance, along with relevant local authorities.

Drone registration has surged following the recent implementation of restrictions. In August alone, CAAT recorded 7,785 newly registered drones, double the figure from the previous eleven months. Agricultural drone operator registrations for drones over 25 kilograms rose to 8,349, a 100-fold increase. (NNT)



































