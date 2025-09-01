Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta issues travel advisory amid Indonesia protests

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta has issued a travel advisory for Thai nationals following a series of protests that have taken place over the past week in several major Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Surakarta, Surabaya, and Medan. Thai citizens currently in Indonesia or planning to travel there are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.







Travelers are urged to avoid protest areas and large gatherings, as demonstrations may lead to disruptions or safety risks. Thai citizens are also encouraged to monitor local news and announcements from Indonesian authorities to stay informed about the situation as it develops.

For urgent assistance, the Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta has provided a 24-hour emergency contact number at +62 811 186 253. (NNT)



































