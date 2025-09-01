Remnants of Tropical Depression Nong Fa trigger flash floods across Northern Thailand

KHON KAEN, Thailand – A weak low-pressure area, remnants of Tropical Depression Nong Fa, has brought heavy to very heavy rain across northern parts of Thailand.

The storm’s impact, which began yesterday and is expected to move into Myanmar today, has triggered flash floods and caused widespread damage.

Officials have issued warnings for flash floods and mudslides in several provinces, including Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Mae Hong Son. Residents in foothill and low-lying areas are urged to be vigilant.







The storm’s effects have already caused significant damage. In Khon Kaen province, a flash flood submerged 112 homes overnight, sweeping through residential and agricultural areas.

In Chiang Mai, strong winds and rain uprooted a large tree that fell onto power lines, causing a short circuit and blocking a major road for nearly an hour.

In Phitsanulok, flash floods hit multiple districts, damaging over farmland and prompting a “red flag” warning for residents near the rising Khek River. (TNA)



































