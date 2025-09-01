Remnants of Tropical Depression Nong Fa trigger flash floods across Northern Thailand

By Pattaya Mail
Heavy rain and strong winds have hit provinces including Lampang, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen, with flash floods submerging homes and farmland as officials warn of further mudslides and river surges.

KHON KAEN, Thailand – A weak low-pressure area, remnants of Tropical Depression Nong Fa, has brought heavy to very heavy rain across northern parts of Thailand.

The storm’s impact, which began yesterday and is expected to move into Myanmar today, has triggered flash floods and caused widespread damage.

Officials have issued warnings for flash floods and mudslides in several provinces, including Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Mae Hong Son. Residents in foothill and low-lying areas are urged to be vigilant.



The storm’s effects have already caused significant damage. In Khon Kaen province, a flash flood submerged 112 homes overnight, sweeping through residential and agricultural areas.

In Chiang Mai, strong winds and rain uprooted a large tree that fell onto power lines, causing a short circuit and blocking a major road for nearly an hour.

In Phitsanulok, flash floods hit multiple districts, damaging over farmland and prompting a “red flag” warning for residents near the rising Khek River. (TNA)

Flash floods and storm damage spread across Northern provinces as officials urge residents in foothill and low-lying areas to remain on high alert.

From uprooted trees in Chiang Mai to submerged homes in Khon Kaen, remnants of Nong Fa leave a trail of destruction across Thailand’s north.















