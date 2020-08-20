Thailand Disease Control Department investigating imported Covid-19 patient

Ramathibodi Hospital on Wednesday reported a new case of coronavirus patient is being treated there as the Disease Control Department is investigating the case.







Thailand has not detected any local transmission for nearly three months and all new cases, recently confirmed were imported in state quarantine.



After the rumour, shared on social media, Piyamitr Sritara, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital confirmed that the patient was infected with coronavirus while being treated at the hospital’s Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic.

The initial investigation found that he had returned from Dubai and earlier completed 14-day state quarantine.

Director of Epidemiology, Department of Disease Control, Walairat Chaifu said the department is investigating the case to find out where and how he contracted the disease. (TNA)












