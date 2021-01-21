Thailand discovers way to treat hair loss with grey mangrove

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Chulalongkorn University has discovered a way to treat hair loss with grey mangrove.

Elaborating on the discovery that won an award from the National Research Council of Thailand, the faculty said that an extract from grey mangrove could treat the hair loss pattern called androgenic alopecia in about 50 male and female volunteers.







An advisor to the research project, Prof Dr Wanchai De-eknamkul at the faculty’s Department of Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Botany, said the extract, avicequinone C, could stop the enzyme that produced a hormone that caused hair loss. It could also help produce the protein that stimulated hair growth, he said.

A company bought the patent of this research project to commercially develop a hair growth product. It will be tested with many more volunteers before its registration with the Food and Drug Administration and commercial production.

Prof Dr Wanchai expected the product to be available in six months. (TNA)













