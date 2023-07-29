Thailand discovers new dinosaur in Kalasin province, the country’s 13th such find

Thailand has discovered its 13th new dinosaur species in Kalasin province, which has been given the scientific name Minimocursor phunoiensis. The herbivore, a relatively small dinosaur, is believed to have lived in the late Jurassic period about 150 million years ago.

The discovery came about as a result of collaboration between the Department of Mineral Resources and the Paleontological Research and Education Centre, Mahasarakham University (PRCMSU). Personnel from the two agencies have been uncovering ancient fossils at the Phu Noi dig site for decades.







The newly found fossil belonged to a small herbivorous dinosaur classified as a member of the Ornithischia dinosaur clade. The fossil was found within the Phu Kradung Formation that aged about 150 million years old.

Assoc. Prof. Mongkol Udchachon, the director of PRCMSU, said the Phu Noi dig area was a high-potential study area for vertebrate fossils. 7 new dinosaur species have already been found in the area. The latest find, the 8th dinosaur species discovered at Phu Noi, is the first new dinosaur found within Kalasin Geopark. The fossil is one of the most intact dinosaur fossils in Thailand and Southeast Asia.







Dr. Mongol explained that Minimocursor phunoiensis means “small runner from Phu Noi”. The fossil will now be stored and additional studies will be made on it.

The PRCMSU head added that tourism in Kalasin will now be promoted by using Kalasin Geopark as the highlight. The attraction is expected to draw in tourists and academics who attend conferences in the province. A tourism link will also be created in partnership with geological sites in neighboring Khon Kaen province. (NNT)

















