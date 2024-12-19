Thailand develops herbal patch innovation for psoriasis treatment

BANGKOK, Thailand – Psoriasis has become a significant health concern in Thailand, with more than 20,000 outpatient cases recorded in 2024. It is now the third most common dermatological condition in the country. Approximately 1.7 million Thais suffer from psoriasis, with 30% experiencing severe symptoms that often require advanced treatments beyond standard medications. The average cost of treatment per visit is estimated at 3,100 baht.







Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, shared these statistics while highlighting a breakthrough in alternative treatments. The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) has collaborated with Thai researchers to develop an innovative herbal patch for psoriasis patients.

This herbal patch, inspired by the traditional formula “Karun Osot,” incorporates cannabidiol (CBD) extracts. Using transdermal delivery, the patch targets symptoms such as thickened skin patches and is particularly effective for mild to moderate cases. It offers a promising alternative for patients seeking Thai traditional medical solutions.







The patch recently earned international recognition, winning a silver medal at the iENA 2024 International Trade Fair in Nuremberg, Germany. It also received a special award from the China Association of Inventions.

Psoriasis patients are encouraged to consult Thai traditional medicine practitioners at hospitals and clinics nationwide.

For more information, contact the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine at 02-149-5678 or via their official Facebook page or LINE account: @DTAM. (NNT)

































