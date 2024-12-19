Thai Cabinet approves draft declaration on annual permanent residency quota for foreign nationals

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved in principle a draft announcement regarding the annual quota for foreign nationals allowed to obtain permanent residency in Thailand. The proposal was jointly submitted by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Interior.

This measure aligns with the 1979 Immigration Act, which requires yearly limits on the number of foreign nationals from each country who can be granted permanent residency. Under the proposed regulation, up to 100 individuals per country and 50 stateless persons may be granted permanent residency each year.



The announcement is part of Thailand’s annual procedure enabling eligible foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency. Once approved, permanent residents are no longer required to apply for temporary stay extensions annually. They also become eligible to apply for Thai citizenship. Additionally, children born in Thailand to parents with permanent residency are entitled to Thai citizenship under the principle of jus soli, or “right of the soil.”







This policy aims to attract foreign investment and skilled professionals, fostering economic growth and stability. It also promotes family security by providing a stable living arrangement for foreign nationals and their families.

The regulation demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to eradicating statelessness and building confidence among foreign investors and long-term residents seeking to contribute to the country’s development. (NNT)

































