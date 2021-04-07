Thailand delivers food and medicines to Karen refugees at Salween River shelter

Thai government has delivered items donated by several organizations, which included dried food and medicines, to Karen refugees fleeing the violence in Myanmar.



Third Army Region commander Lt Gen Apichet Suesat said the 36th Ranger Forces Regiment provided the donations to Myanmar citizens sheltering on the banks of the Salween River, opposite the Thai border in Mae Hong Son.







He stressed that due to the current COVID-19 situation and the escalating conflict across the border, donations can only be delivered by authorities. (NNT)











