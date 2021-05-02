Home Latest News Thailand News Thailand COVID-19 Situation as of 2 May, 2021
Thailand sends medical supplies and oxygen concentrators to India
The Thai government has sent medical supplies by military aircraft to help fight the devastating surge of COVID-19 in India, before returning to Bangkok...
Thai workforce leaders want better benefits and income among workers
It has become a tradition in Thailand for leaders of the workforce to submit their requests to the government on Labour Day. This year,...
Myanmar bans 5 Thai drink products
Myanmar has imposed a ban on imports of five Thai drinking products sent by land from Thailand, but will allow imports of these products...
Thailand GDP benefits from broad vaccinations and restored tourism in fourth quarter
The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) expects a new state-private vaccination plan and good export prospects may help Thailand secure 1.5-3% GDP growth this...
Passengers on 7 recent domestic flights to or from Phuket must be tested and...
Authorities have asked 157 passengers on seven recent domestic flights to or from Phuket to take Covid-19 tests and go into quarantine as they...