Thailand considers using cannabis for recreational purposes in designated areas

According to Dr. Paisarn Dankum, secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Public Health Ministry wants to utilize the benefits of cannabis following its removal from the list of prohibited drugs. The plant will be used for recreational purposes in designated areas. However, the ministry is still considering which areas are eligible.







Dr. Paisarn said it does not mean Thailand will see cannabis cafes any time soon, but there are many different models overseas involving legal recreational use that the ministry believes would suit the country’s social context.

As for home use, Dr. Paisarn said there would be no change in the law and it would remain illegal unless prescribed as a treatment for a legitimate medical complaint.



The Narcotics Control Board will consider the ministry’s latest draft list of narcotic substances and whether cannabis with concentrations of THC over 0.2% of the total weight should be included.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said recreational use is not part of his ministry’s supervision, noting that his ministry will focus on the health and economic aspects of the plant. (NNT)



























