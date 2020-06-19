Thailand considers night-time entertainment to reopen; pub, bar and karaoke next

Thailand reported five new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, raising the total cases to 3,146.

All of the new infections were Thai returnees from Saudi Arabia and were in state quarantine, said Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).







Five new cases were Thai students aged between 23-26 years old. They were quarantined in Bangkok and were asymptomatic.

Currently, 80 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals and 3,008 cases fully recovered. The death toll remains at 58.

The spokesman also said the CCSA was planning measures to allow night-time entertainment to resume after musicians had appealed to the government to help them return to work on stage and earn a living.

He said representatives of independent musicians today met an ad hoc committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions to discuss preparation for resumption of entertainment establishments.

Representatives of pub, bar and karaoke operators will also meet the committee on June 21 to discuss health guidelines for the safety of their customers, he added. (TNA)











