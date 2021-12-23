Thailand congratulates Lao PDR on launch of administrative section at People’s Supreme Court

Laos has officially launched a section to deal with administrative cases at the People’s Supreme Court of Lao PDR, which was the culmination of cooperative efforts between the judicial sectors in Thailand and Laos. The development is expected to contribute to justice affairs at the regional level, in line with the mission of Thailand’s Office of the Administrative Courts.







Mr. Charnchai Sawangsagdi, President of the Supreme Administrative Court, remotely attended the ceremony marking the commencement of services pertaining to administrative cases at the People’s Supreme Court of Laos. The physical ceremony was held in Vientiane city.

Mrs. Viengthong Siphandone, president of the People’s Supreme Court of Lao PDR, said the administrative court section within the People’s Supreme Court was the result of legal, judicial, and justice administration cooperation between the Lao supreme court and Thailand’s Office of The Administrative Courts. The latter had supported Lao PDR with funding from its own budget and from Thailand International Cooperation Agency for 3 years, culminating in the launch of the new section.



Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court president congratulated Laos on the occasion and commended its determination to facilitate administrative justice for its people. He said the Thai Supreme Administrative Court’s participation in the establishing of Lao PDR’s administrative court committee was in accord with undertakings made in its capacity as the Asia-Oceania representative at the International Association of Supreme Administrative Jurisdictions. (NNT)



























