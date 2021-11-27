Thailand committed to democracy and human rights despite missing US summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the lack of invitation for Thailand to attend the Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States will not affect the country, stressing that the Kingdom will remain committed to democratic values and human rights.







In a brief statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesman Tanee Sangrat said Thailand is well aware of this gathering hosted by the U.S. President, however, Thailand is not concerned about whether the country would be invited because the decision falls within the sole discretion of the United States government.



The ministry has reassured that Thailand remains committed to the same level of democracy and human rights as other democratic countries. He also mentioned Thailand’s participation in other globally recognized events such as the Bali Democracy Forum.







At the parliament yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai elaborated on his recent visit to Myanmar, which he called a humanitarian visit, because he was there to deliver Covid related supplies.

The minister commented that the Summit for Democracy is considered a new international politics platform spearheaded by the United States, adding that in some cases, not being invited is more beneficial. (NNT)



























