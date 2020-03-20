Thailand Civil Aviation Authority upgraded COVID-19 control measures for travelers

Effective from 22 March, 2020, CAAT instructs airlines to check the health certificate and insurance policy of all foreign travelers to Thailand regardless of their flight origins.







Bangkok, 20 March, 2020, at 10.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has upgraded its notification on the practical guidelines for airlines operating international flights to Thailand in its intensified effort to support Thailand’s nationwide surveillance measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Issued on 19 March, 2020, effective from Sunday, 22 March, 2020, at 00.00 Hrs. Thailand local time onwards, the CAAT’s upgraded guidelines now require all airlines to check the required documentation from foreign travelers regardless of their flight origins.

Upon flight check-in, all foreign travelers must present a health certificate issued no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel certifying that they pose no risk of being infected by the COVID–19. Each traveler must also present a health insurance policy with a minimum medical coverage of US$ 100,000 in Thailand of COVID-19.

Airlines are instructed not to issue a boarding pass for any foreign traveler failing to submit the requirement documentation. Failing to comply with the CAAT’s guidelines, airlines will be held responsible for all expenses incurred if any of its passengers are found to be infected with COVID-19.

The CAAT’s upgraded guidelines also cover screening for Thai travelers, Form T 8 and AOT Airports Application, protective measures on board the aircraft, disinfection or cleaning of aircrafts, and other relevant measures.

Click to download:

Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Practical Guidelines for Air Operators Performing Flights into the Kingdom of Thailand

Summary of Practical Guidelines for Air Operators

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

Meanwhile, TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 20 March, 2020, at 10.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











