Thailand buys 90 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and AstraZeneca for 2022

The Cabinet has approved funding for the purchase of 90 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with a compensation package for nightclub workers and a tourism promotion campaign included in this 35.9 billion baht funding.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said funding for these three campaigns is allocated from the government’s emergency loans, with a 35.06 billion baht portion allocated for the purchase of 30 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, and 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses for the next year.

The second portion of this funding at 607.15 million baht will be allocated for Social Security's compensation package for nightclub workers.







With this program, workers employed at nightclubs and those in related job fields who have enrolled in the Social Security scheme can get a 5,000 baht per person payout.

The final and smallest portion of the fund approved at 300 million baht will be for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Thailand Festival Experience campaign, which aims to attract high-paying domestic and international tourists through sporting events, Andaman Sea attractions, and music festivals.

This campaign will generate no less than 2.35 billion baht of revenue from tourism activities.




























