Thailand, BRN value peaceful solutions to southern violence

BANGKOK – The government’s peace negotiators and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional insurgent group agree to end violence in the Deep South with peaceful solutions.







The Thai negotiation team of Gen Wallop Raksanoh met BRN representatives led by Anas Abdulranhman in Kuala Lumpur on March 2 and 3 with the presence of Malaysia’s chief facilitator Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Muhammad Noor.

The meeting occurred in a constructive atmosphere. Both sides discussed the coordination and management of their peace negotiation process. They also started to talk about peace restoration and the reduction of violence to create a promising environment for their negotiation.

They admitted that the peace process would require times, continuation and support from all concerned parties.

Both sides agreed to adhere to peaceful steps and exercise all possible efforts to solve problems in Thailand’s southern border provinces. They were looking forward to discussing relevant details in the future.











