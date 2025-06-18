Thailand begins technical-level tax talks with U.S., formal proposal expected this week

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on June 17 that technical-level negotiations between Thailand and the United States on trade and tax issues have officially begun. He confirmed that Thailand is on track to submit a formal proposal to the U.S. within this week.







“We’ve already started talking,” Pichai said. “We submitted initial information and are refining the details. The content follows the principles that were previously agreed upon. We aim to file the complete proposal before the end of the week.”

When asked about the timeline for face-to-face negotiations, Pichai offered no specific date, instead placing his finger to his lips and saying with a smile, “Please be patient.”

He clarified that the first round of talks will take place online, serving as a preliminary step before any official travel for in-person discussions.

The talks mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, though officials stress that the process will be gradual and based on technical groundwork before moving into more advanced stages.

































