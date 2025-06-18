Thai Prime Minister’s secret call to Cambodia’s Hun Sen reveals risks of unvetted diplomacy amid border crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked audio clip of her private conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Speaking at an urgent press conference, Paetongtarn acknowledged the clip, which details discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, was a genuine private conversation that took place on June 15. The call was made after a separate clip featuring the commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region discussing border issues reportedly angered Cambodia.







Paetongtarn stated she initiated the call to clarify matters and proposed coordinating the opening and closing of border checkpoints to resolve the ongoing issues, a suggestion she said Cambodia rejected.

The Prime Minister believes the leak, which she denies responsibility for, was intended to boost Hun Sen’s popularity. “From now on, there will be no more private discussions,” she asserted.

When asked if trust between their two families could be restored, Paetongtarn replied, “I don’t know.”

She firmly denied that the content of the conversation was intended to create a rift between the government and the military, emphasizing, “I confirm that the government and the army have no problems whatsoever, because I always consult with the army before taking any action.” (TNA)

































