Thailand approves visa scheme for high-spending tourists

Thai cabinet approved a medical treatment visa scheme in order to attract high-spending tourists under the country’s medical hub policy, on November 30.

According to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek, the multiple-entry visa under the Non-MT category will be issued for one year of stay and is non-renewable, and the visa holder can be accompanied by up to three people.







The visa allows foreign visitors to stay in Thailand for no more than 90 days and if the patient needs further medical treatment in the country, they must report to immigration authorities every 90 days as well as show the medical certificates issued by state or private hospitals where they are admitted.



Tourists applying for this visa must have health conditions that require more than 90 days of medical treatment and must be in one of the health condition categories of anti-aging and regenerative medical treatment, coronary artery disease, cancer, dental care, and cosmetic surgery.







Visa applicants must have at least 800,000 baht of security to cover their expenses in Thailand and must make an appointment with hospitals at least 30 days in advance. They will also need accident and Covid-19 insurance with a minimum coverage of US$100,000 (3 million baht).

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said promoting tourism is part of the government’s effort to rejuvenate the economy hit by Covid-19.

The spokesperson added that The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with a plan to promote medical and wellness tourism for next year, shifting the focus from quantity to quality or by attracting foreigners who can spend around 80,000-120,000 baht per person.

The government is confident that these policies will help stimulate economic growth and add value to Thai tourism.



























