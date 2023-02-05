Thailand approves use of digital IDs in boarding domestic flights

The government has approved the use of digital IDs to verify passengers’ identities when boarding domestic flights.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has allowed the use of digital IDs for domestic flight travel. Passengers can present their digital ID from a certified state agency, such as D.DOPA or the DLT QR License created by the Department of Land Transport, for authentication. However, the spokesperson warned that screenshots and photos of physical ID cards are not permitted due to the high risk of forgery.







Anyone wishing to validate their digital IDs will need to visit their district office’s registry division and bring their physical ID card. Officials will ask them to open the D.DOPA app, enter their 13-digit ID number and accept the terms and conditions of the app. They will also be asked to scan a QR code and fill out a Personal Data Protection Act consent form.

The move falls under Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act, which went into effect on January 10th, allowing digital IDs to be used to access government services.







The government stressed that authorities are working to improve the quality and efficiency of government services through the use of cutting-edge technology amid the emerging global trend of digitized government services. Officials aim to register 10 million users for digital ID systems by the end of this year. (NNT)




























