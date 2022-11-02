Thailand approves ‘Naga’ as national mythical symbol

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, who said the commission has also tasked the Fine Arts Department with drawing up prototype images of naga.







The naga – often representing water and abundance – hail from Indian mythology but have been mainstay icons of Thai cultural traditions, particularly in relation to ancient kings and Buddhism.

The four types of naga in Thai tradition are the golden naga, the green naga, the rainbow naga and the black naga.

The naga joins the elephant, Thailand's national animal, as an official symbol of the kingdom. (NNT)


































