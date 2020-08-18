Thailand anti-government protests call for civil rights abuse to end and new constitution

Anti-government protesters in Thailand under the banner of Free People movement staged a rally at the Democracy Monument in the capital city of Bangkok on Sunday, calling for a new constitution, House dissolution and an end of what they call civil rights abuse.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The student-led movement, previously called Free Youth movement, attracted thousands of anti-government protesters at the rally Sunday evening.

Speakers representing student and anti-government groups repeated their three demands, setting a deadline for the government to comply with their demands.

They also collected signatures of people who support the call for a new charter, aiming to put together at least 50,000 signatures.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who oversees security affairs, commented that the protests had the right to have the three-point demand.

The government had the duty to ensure safety of the protesters who can democratically exercise their rights as long as they did not violate the rights of others, he said. (TNA)











