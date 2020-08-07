Thailand announces new cabinet line-up

His Majesty the King approved the new cabinet line-up including Don Pramudwinai as the foreign minister and deputy prime minister.







The Royal Gazette website has announced the appointment of new cabinet ministers and the Prayut Chan-o-cha government saw changes to seven positions.

Foreign Minister Don concurrently becomes a deputy prime minister. Anucha Nakasai is the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Predee Daochai is the new finance minister and Supattanapong Panmeechao is a deputy prime minister and the energy minister.





Anek Laothamatas is the minister of higher education science research and innovation, Suchart Chomklin becomes the labour minister and Narumon Pinyosinwat is the deputy labour minister.

Prime Minister Prayut who is also the defense minister said he expected the swearing-in of new ministers within mid this month.

The cabinet reshuffle was done without a problem, he said. (TNA)











