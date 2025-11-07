Thailand and Singapore deepen strategic ties with new rice trade and health agreements

SINGAPORE – Thailand and Singapore on Friday elevated their strategic cooperation by signing agreements on rice trade and public health, while their leaders vowed to advance cooperation across green economy, food security, digital connectivity, and defense for a “stable, prosperous, and sustainable” region.



Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong oversaw the exchange of two Memoranda of Cooperation (MOCs). The Rice Trade MOC aims to boost food security, committing Thailand to supplying the Singaporean government with up to 100,000 tonnes of rice annually. The second MOC on Urban Ageing Care focuses on developing Thai healthcare leadership to manage the challenges of an aging population.





The partnership will expand across four key domains: Green Economy, supported by a recent bilateral Carbon Credit Purchase Agreement and regional power connectivity; Economic and Digital Connectivity, by encouraging Singaporean investment in high-tech Thai sectors and advancing digital integration; Security, by enhancing cooperation against transnational crime, particularly online fraud; and Regional Coordination, by strengthening ASEAN and leveraging Thailand as a regional logistics hub. (TNA)



































