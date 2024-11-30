Thailand and Singapore building bridges for a better future

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently welcomed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore, marking the first official visit of a foreign leader to Thailand since her inauguration.

The visit follows their recent meetings during the ASEAN Summit in Laos and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Peru. Both leaders used the occasion to strengthen ties as the 60th anniversary of Thailand-Singapore diplomatic relations approaches in 2025.







The discussions focused on enhancing collaborations in key areas, including trade, investment, food and energy security, and digital and green economies. Thailand offered to support Singapore’s food security through exports of premium rice and organic eggs. Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in renewable energy and the bio-industry to achieve sustainability goals like carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions.

People-to-people relations were emphasized as a foundation for their strong bilateral ties. Thailand acknowledged Singapore’s contributions to scholarships and human resource development, while both nations explored future collaborations in upskilling and educational exchanges. They also discussed regional stability, expressing shared hopes for peace in Myanmar and the importance of ASEAN-led consultations on the issue.







The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to broadening cooperation across all sectors, including energy security and digital connectivity within ASEAN. The visit underscored the strong partnership between Thailand and Singapore, paving the way for deeper collaboration in 2025 and beyond. (NNT)















































