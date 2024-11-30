Oath-Taking Ceremony Performed by Royal Guards to Mark the King’s Sixth-Cycle Birthday

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Armed Forces will organize an oath-taking ceremony and the ceremonial parade of the Royal Guards on Tuesday, 3 December 2024, to commemorate “The Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024.”

The event will take place at the Royal Plaza, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok, from 16.00 hr onward, when the Royal Guards, with 11 battalions, will take the oath of allegiance in front of His Majesty the King. It will be televised by the Television Pool of Thailand and also broadcast live on Radio Thailand, under the Government Public Relations Department.







The ceremony is meant to show the loyalty of the Thai military to His Majesty the King and accord the highest honor to His Majesty in his capacity as the Highest Commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. It is also intended to show the unity and discipline of the Thai military.

On this occasion, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will lead the ceremonial parade as the Commander of the Combined Guards Unit.







Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, as the Commander of the Cavalry Squadron, will lead the Royal Guard’s Cavalry Squadron. Her Royal Highness will wear the full-dress uniform of the Royal Guard, with a blue-black top cap, and will ride “Fürst Henry,” a 14-year-old black Dutch Warmblood stallion.

Distinguished guests and members of the diplomatic corps are also invited to attend the grand military parade. The Royal Guards, the King’s own bodyguards, were first established in 1868, the year King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) ascended the throne. (PRD)









































