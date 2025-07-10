From batik and bird cages to herbal cosmetics — ‘Taste of Southern’ celebrates the creative spirit of Thailand’s South

BANGKOK, Thailand – Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has voiced strong support for “Taste of Southern,” a cultural showcase presented by the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) at Government House on July 8. The exhibition features over 30 curated products that represent the heritage and craftsmanship of Thailand’s southern border provinces. SBPAC Secretary-General Wannapong Kotcharak led a delegation to brief Phumtham ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting on how the project supports regional economic development through creative industries.







The exhibition displays a wide range of goods, including food and beverage gift sets, batik textiles, handcrafted jewelry, herbal cosmetics, household items, and products from royal craft centers. Cultural symbols such as Beramus kites, decorative bird cages, and health shoes made from processed rubber are also featured.

Phumtham toured the exhibition with Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, and Deputy Interior Ministers Theerarat Samrejvanich and Dech-it Khaothong. During the visit, the officials met with community producers and discussed how local craftsmanship could be developed into a competitive cultural industry.



SBPAC also submitted proposals for using the creative economy as a strategy to strengthen community livelihoods and generate long-term value from regional traditions. The presentation emphasized how supporting local entrepreneurs and artisans can contribute to more sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the southern border provinces.

Phumtham praised the Taste of Southern exhibition as a clear example of how Thailand’s rich cultural heritage can generate economic opportunity, raise cultural visibility, and solidify the country’s soft power presence internationally. (NNT)



































