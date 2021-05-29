Thailand and global latest reports on cumulative COVID-19 cases

Thousands of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today by Thai authorities, with new clusters still being a concern in many provinces.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 4,803 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand, among which 2,702 cases are in correctional institutions.







Meanwhile, 4,439 recovered patients have been discharged in the past day, while 34 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand since 1st April this year is now at 120,916.

Globally, the cumulative number of cases across 220 countries and territories has risen to some 170.1 million, with around 500,000 new cases reported in the past day alone. The global death toll has increased to more than 3.5 million, with some 10,000 additional deaths reported today.







The United States yesterday reported about 20,000 new cases, making its total cases now 34 million after staying at around 33.9 million for several days. The death toll in the US is around 600,000.

The number of daily new cases in India is now showing a decline, with cases reported yesterday below 200,000. India now has a total of 27.7 million cases of COVID-19, with around 320,000 deaths, 3,500 of which were reported yesterday alone.

The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday alarmed the global community by saying that COVID-19 will continue to spread for a long while, urging better equity in access to vaccines between wealthy and developing countries. (NNT)























