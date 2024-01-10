Thailand and Cambodia to discuss gulf energy claims next month

Thailand and Cambodia are set to engage in talks on February 7 regarding a 26,000-square-kilometre area in the Gulf of Thailand, rich in energy resources and claimed by both nations. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is scheduled to visit Thailand for discussions on the overlapping claim area (OCA).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara indicated that the outcome of the talks would shape the actions of relevant ministries and agencies. Pichai Naripthaphan, advisor to the Thai Prime Minister, noted that the upcoming discussions will concentrate on the collaborative use of the OCA”s energy resources rather than the maritime border dispute.







The urgency of the talks is highlighted by the timeframe required for exploring and drilling energy resources, which is estimated to be between 2 and 7 years. Thailand, with its existing natural gas infrastructure, aims to finalize the discussions before the current government”s tenure ends, aligning with Cambodia’s interests for mutual benefits.

A memorandum of understanding signed in 2001 between the two countries agreed on joint development in parts of the OCA and the demarcation of a maritime border. However, progress has been stalled mainly due to disagreements over the maritime border.







Experts suggest focusing on joint energy resource development to reduce reliance on imported liquefied natural gas and advise setting aside the maritime dispute to maintain cordial bilateral relations. The Thai government is also considering forming a new joint technical committee to facilitate these talks. (NNT)





























