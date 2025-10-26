Thailand and Cambodia sign eight-point peace declaration witnessed by Trump and Anwar

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Declaration, signed between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand and Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia, and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, comprises eight key points as follows:

Commitment to Peace and Security:

Reaffirmed the pledge to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law.

Adherence to Border Agreements:

Committed to upholding and implementing the agreements reached by both sides at the General Border Committee (GBC) meetings.

Establishment of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT):

To ensure full and effective implementation of the ceasefire.

Measures to De-escalating Tensions and Restoring Confidence:

Both sides agreed to implement military de-escalation and remove heavy weapons from border areas, refrain the dissemination of false information or harmful rhetoric, implement confidence-building measures to restore diplomatic relations, cooperate in humanitarian de-mining in the border areas, and proceed with border demarcation peacefully and in accordance with international law — all aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

Release of Prisoners of War:

Once the measures under Point 4 are effectively implemented, Thailand undertakes to promptly release the prisoners of war.

Enhanced Cooperation on Security and Border Control:

Strengthen cooperation, information sharing, and strategic communications efforts, and strengthen border controls to combat transnational crimes.

Acknowledge the Need to Chart a Course for a Bright Future:

Both nations agreed not to bound by conflicts of the past and to foster friendly relations as neighbors, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and the ASEAN Charter.

Witnessed by Global Leaders:

The presence of President Donald Trump and the Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was recognized as a strong foundation for restoring Thai–Cambodian relations and promoting regional peace. (NNT)




































