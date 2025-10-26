Trump hails Thailand–Cambodia peace deal as a ‘Life-Saving Achievement for Millions’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – U.S. President Donald Trump described the newly signed Thailand–Cambodia peace agreement as “an exciting achievement that many thought was impossible,” saying it could help save millions of lives.

Speaking ahead of the signing ceremony for the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, witnessed by the United States and Malaysia, Trump began by expressing his condolences over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, praising her as “a truly remarkable and graceful woman admired worldwide.”



Trump commended the efforts of both Thailand and Cambodia, as well as Malaysia’s role in facilitating the talks, noting that “this might not have happened without Malaysia’s help.” He remarked that the warm relations between the two neighboring countries were a rare and welcome sight in peace negotiations, which often involve “deep hostility.”

The U.S. president said the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords mark a historic step, as both countries have agreed to end hostilities, release 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, and allow an ASEAN observer mission — including Malaysian representatives — to monitor long-term peace and stability along the border.

“I didn’t have to do this,” Trump said. “But if doing it can save millions of lives, it’s a wonderful thing. My administration ended eight wars in just eight months — something no president has done before. I like doing this kind of work, and I’m good at it. The United Nations should be doing it, but they’re not.” (TNA)



































