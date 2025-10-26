PM confirms agreement signed, pledges to uphold Thai–Cambodian accord

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia have officially signed the joint declaration aimed at easing border tensions and fostering peace. Speaking after the signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Anutin said his discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet were positive, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to abide by the agreed principles to reduce conflicts and restore stability along the border.



Anutin also noted the significant involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who played active roles in supporting the peace process under ASEAN’s framework. “All parties share the same goal — to build peace, which is far more valuable than any loss of life or property,” Anutin stated.





The Thai premier further revealed that he had a separate discussion with President Trump regarding trade cooperation. He urged the U.S. to consider additional tariff reductions for Thailand in recognition of the country’s cooperation on multiple fronts. The Ministry of Commerce and related agencies will continue further discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on the matter. (TNA)



































