Thailand allows schools to come up with teaching options in new semester

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) will allow schools to decide how to provide lessons to students, when the new semester opens on 1 June.

OBEC secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said OBEC and the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) have been assessing control zones for schools and considering their readiness for the school term.







He said, as some schools cannot return to normal teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, OBEC has decided to offer five learning and teaching options, namely on site, on air, online, on demand and on hand, depending on the specific situation of each school.







Mr Amporn said this approach will allow students to choose the learning options which suit their circumstances, without creating a burden for their parents, adding that OBEC will find a way to arrange efficient courses, and will also offer alternative learning, such as work skills, while waiting for the new term. (NNT)









