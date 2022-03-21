Thailand allows concerts under strict COVID measures during Songkran

The government has resolved to relax COVID restrictions in order to allow Songkran events to be held this year. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha nevertheless warned that venues can still face immediate closures if they fail to comply with disease control measures.

The prime minister also urged the general public to exercise caution and follow all precautionary measures.



Some restrictions will remain in place for certain types of events, such as concerts.

Gen Prayut also reminded everyone to continue wearing masks, adding that the endemic transition plan would be applicable only when the situation improves.

Dr Udom Kachintorn, a medical advisor to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), meanwhile said the general public should remain aware of the high number of COVID cases in the country, despite the relaxation of measures during traditional Thai holidays.







He also encouraged senior citizens as well as people traveling home to get their booster vaccinations at least two weeks before the start of the holidays.

People who plan to travel back to their hometowns are advised to self-isolate seven days in advance, and to take an antigen test ahead of their trips. (NNT)































