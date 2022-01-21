Thailand allows activities in hotels, exhibition and convention centers, department stores

The Thai government will re-designate Covid-19 control zones and ease regulations as part of an adjustment to prevent and contain the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Spokesperson for The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the CCSA has declared that the number of orange zones will be lowered from 69 to 44, with 25 rezoned as close surveillance (yellow) regions beginning January 24, 2022. The number of tourism pilot (blue) zones will remain the same, with eight entire provinces and parts of 18 additional provinces included. Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga, and Phuket are the eight tourist pilot provinces.







Starting next Monday, alcohol consumption at restaurants that adhere to prevention measures will be extended from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in blue and yellow zones. Meanwhile, activities with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people are permitted in hotels, exhibition and convention centers, and department stores in orange zones.



Dr. Taweesilp added that the CCSA’s work-from-home policy will not be extended beyond January 31, but that the public and private sectors should consider appropriate measures based on their situation. (NNT)



























