Thailand aims to generate greater income with wellness and medical tourism

The government aims to boost sustainable tourism with a focus on wellness and medical tourism.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha intends to enhance sustainable tourism for greater income generation. Thailand’s medical tourism sector is currently valued at 9% of the global market, the largest in the Asia-Pacific, with a projected value of 838 billion baht by 2027.







The spokesperson emphasized that Thailand has a competitive advantage in both medical and wellness tourism, with certified facilities and reasonable pricing. Wellness tourism is also considered one of the top five post-pandemic travel trends, with travelers seeking health and wellness experiences. Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting volunteer programs, food experiences, cultural activities and other wellness activities to continue driving the growth of wellness tourism in Thailand.







Thailand’s reputation for quality and affordable medical services has attracted patients from around the world since more than 60 medical centers have been certified by Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in health care quality and patient safety.

The spokesperson added that the government is committed to promoting sustainable tourism and will continue supporting and developing the tourism industry, especially in the post-pandemic era. Emphasis on wellness and medical tourism is seen as a way to attract high-value tourists to the kingdom while supporting local businesses and communities. (NNT)













