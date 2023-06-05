Thailand aims to develop 4,900 skilled workers in tourism and services sectors

The Department of Skills Development (DSD) of the Ministry of Labor has signed a memorandum of understanding with six organizations, aiming to develop 4,900 skilled workers in the tourism and services sectors.

The partnership includes the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Council of Thailand, the Beverage Association, the International Festivals and Events Association, and the bartenders association eastern of Thailand.







DSD Director–General Bubpha Rueangsud said skilled workers are still in high demand for the tourism and services sectors. It is therefore strongly recommended that all relevant stakeholders participate in fostering and developing talented individuals to meet the demands of the expanding sector.

In addition, the alliance initiated various skill development programs for food preparers, baristas, bartenders, staffers for food and beverage services, and masseuses. One of the programs also offers English courses.







The department has meanwhile been promoting companies sending their employees to take the National Skill Standard Test. Workers who pass the exam will receive a certificate that may be cited as grounds for increasing wages in accordance with Thai labor standards.

According to Director-General Bubpha, about 4,900 workers are expected to join the program this year, with the department having already succeeded in providing training to over 3,300 laborers. For additional information, the public is encouraged to contact the DSD hotline at 1506, extension 4. (NNT)





















