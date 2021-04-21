Thailand adopts vaccine passport for travel to other countries

The government will adopt the vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19 and travelling to other countries.







The Royal Gazette on Tuesday published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorizing a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.



Only vaccinations using vaccines registered in Thailand or ones certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be issued with the vaccine passport, while the signature of an authorized disease control official is required to validate the passport. (NNT)











