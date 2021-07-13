Thailand adjusts domestic air travel, bus and train services during July 12-25

Updates on interprovincial air, bus, train, and boat travel within Thailand, in light of the newest round of COVID-19 restrictions for Bangkok and the five surrounding provinces effective for 14 days from 12 July until 25 July, 2021.

Some transportation services have been affected, either by rescheduling or suspended as per the following:







Air Travel

Air Asia

Thai AirAsia has announced the temporary hibernation of its scheduled domestic flight operations from 12-31 July, 2021. Passengers affected by flight cancellations will receive an e-mail or SMS detailing the options available to them, and can make alternative travel plans by contacting the AI chatbot AVA at support.airasia.com.

Passengers are advised to keep watch on Travel Advisories issued by the airline via the AirAsia super app, airasia.com and Twitter (@airasiaTH) and Facebook (facebook.com/airasiatravels.th). Live updates on flight status can also be checked at airasia.com/flightstatus, and the Customer Support team can be contacted between 09.00-18.00 Hrs. at support.airasia.com.





Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways has temporarily cancelled the following roundtrip flights during the period of 13-31 July, 2021: Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Sukhothai, Bangkok – Lampang, and Bangkok – Trat.

The following flights are operating as normal:

-Bangkok – Samui (roundtrip) at 2 flights per day.

-Sealed route flights between Bangkok and Samui accommodating international transit passengers at 3 flights per day.

-Samui – Phuket (roundtrip) at 4 flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (available from 16 July, 2021 onwards).







Passengers scheduled to travel before 31 July, 2021, can have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively can request a refund in the form of a travel voucher for future ticketing. Any necessary changes can be made up to 24 hours prior to departure. More information can be viewed at www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher.

Bangkok Airways can be contacted via the following: Call Centre Tel. 1771 and +66 (0) 2270 6699 (08.00-20.00 Hrs.), PG Live Chat https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN and email [email protected].

Passengers are also advised to regularly check announcements from authorities; such as, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Airports of Thailand, and the Department of Airports.





Nok Air

Nok Air has advised its domestic routes are still operating as per normal during the period of 11-31 July, 2021, as follows:

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Chiang Mai 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Ubon Ratchathani 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Nakhon Si Thammarat 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Sakon Nakhon 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Udon Thani 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Hat Yai 2 flights per day.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Phitsanulok 2 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Lampang 2 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Buri Ram 2 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Loei 3 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Nan 3 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Chiang Rai 1 flight per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Mae Sot 3 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Chumphon 3 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Ranong 3 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Phuket 4 flights per week.

-Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Surat Thani 4 flights per week.







For passengers who are scheduled to travel by 31 October, 2021, Nok Air is offering the following privileges:

Changing of the travel date without incurring a change fee (1 time):

-The new travel date must be by 31 December, 2021, and be on the original route only.

-In the case of a new ticket fare being higher than the original fare, the passenger must pay the difference

Extending travel date up to 31 December, 2021:

-The new travel date must be by 31 December, 2021, and be on the original route only.

-In the case of a new ticket fare being higher than the original fare, the passenger must pay the difference.





Keeping a credit shell until 31 March, 2022:

-The new travel date must be by 31 March, 2022.

-In the case of a new ticket fare being higher than the original fare, the passenger must pay the difference.

*For passengers choosing to keep a credit shell, Nok Air will automatically extend the period for the new ticket to 31 March, 2022.

Passengers can change their travel dates at the Nok Air Call Centre 1318 or at Nok Air airport ticketing points. Passengers travelling in October 2021, can complete a form via https://forms.gle/hUwyMUi92XVqw4ho9. The flight change must not be less than 72 hours before the original itinerary (for travel between 10-24 July, 2021, the flight change must not be less than 12 hours before the original itinerary).

Thai Lion Air

Thai Lion Air has changed the operating hours of its call centre 02-529-9999 for the period of 12-25 July, 2021, from 07.00-20.00 Hrs.

Information for passengers travelling to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani can be viewed at https://lionairthai.com/en/Covid-19-Information-Center/Notice.







Thai Vietjet

Thai Vietjet announced it will maintain flight operations on its entire flight network (although some operations will be reduced in coming weeks), including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

Passengers holding domestic flight tickets for travel between 1-31 July, 2021, can:

-Change the travel date one time, at no charge, on the same route (new date must be by 31 December, 2021, except during 24-26 and 28 July, 12-15 August, 13 and 23-25 October, 18-21 November, and 4-6, 10-12 and 25-31 December.

-Keep the value of the ticket as a credit shell, which would be valid for 90 days from the original travel date.





Passengers with a travel date in the above-mentioned period and want to contact the airline for support (at least 72 hours before departure) can do so through the form at https://1th.me/zRE1K.

Passengers who booked their ticket through the airline’s website can change flights themselves through the ‘Manage Booking’ menu on the website. The airline can also be contacted through Line at @ThaiVietjet, via email at [email protected] or via chatbot at https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/.







Bus Travel

Transport Co., Ltd., which oversees all interprovincial bus services, has announced that as of 10 July, 2021, all bus services between Bangkok and Southern Thailand – including to Phuket – have been halted until further notice.

Three bus routes from Bangkok to Northern Thailand are operating at one roundtrip service per day. These being: Bangkok – Khlong Lan, Bangkok – Lom Sak, and Bangkok – Uttaradit.





Ten Northeastern and Eastern routes are operating at five roundtrips per day. These being: Bangkok – Buri Ram, Bangkok – Loei – Chiang Khan, Bangkok – Mukdahan, Bangkok – Nakhon Phanom, Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, Bangkok – Rattanaburi, Bangkok – Saraburi, Bangkok – Surin, Bangkok – Trat and Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani.

Passengers with booked tickets in advance for travel between 10-25 July and who do not wish to travel during this period can contact Bo Kho So to postpone their trip or obtain a full refund at no charge at the ticket office of the departure bus station at least 3 hours before departure time.

Passengers can call the hotline 1490 for more information.







Train Travel

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the adjustment of its train services, during 11 – 25 July, 2021, as follows:

-Suspension of 10 roundtrip, long-distance commercial train services: Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Kantang, Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bangkok – Nong Khai (from 12 July), and Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani.

-Suspension of 20 city and local train services.

-Adjustment of schedules and destinations for eight train services: Northern Line: Bangkok – Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai – Bangkok; Southern Line: Bangkok – Su-ngai Kolok changed to Bangkok -Thung Song and Su-ngai Kolok – Bangkok changed to Thung Song – Bangkok; Northeastern Line: Bangkok – Nong Khai, Nong Khai – Bangkok, Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani, and Ubon Ratchathani – Bangkok.





Taking into account the suitability of providing services to the public while adhering to the government’s newest round of COVID-19 restrictions, the SRT is still operating 97 train services consisting of 22 Northern Lines, 20 Southern Lines, 18 Northeastern Lines, 17 Eastern Lines, 16 Mahachai Lines, and 4 Mae Klong Lines.

Passengers who wish to request a refund of the fare can do so at any SRT station nationwide. Those who book tickets through the D-Ticket system can submit a return through the system, or ask for more information at the SRT Call Centre 1690.







Boat Travel

Boonsiri High Speed Ferries Catamaran advises passengers planning to visit Ko Kut, Ko Mak, and Ko Chang to arrive 30 minutes earlier than scheduled to allow for health screening. All passengers, both adult and children, must be able to show the required documentation at the screening points.



















