Thailand adds special public holiday in May to boost tourism

The government has announced May 5 as a special public holiday, creating a 4-day weekend break. The government hopes the long holiday will help boost the economy through various tourism activities.

During their weekly meeting, Cabinet members approved the decision to bridge the holiday gap between Coronation Day on Thursday, May 4, and the weekend.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul said the combined 4-day break is expected to help push forward economic activities, particularly in the business and tourism sectors.

She also said the advanced announcement of the special holiday should allow government agencies and private firms to plan their operations accordingly.







The addition of the holiday brings the total number of public holidays this year to 19, or a total of 24 days when combined with compensatory holidays. (NNT)



























