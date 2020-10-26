Thailand acquires home-produced and imported vaccines for public use

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered officials to acquire COVID-19 vaccines through three ways, intending to make a vaccine available for Thai people at the same time as in other countries.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that in the latest meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the prime minister ordered the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant organizations to quickly acquire vaccines for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to make sure that Thailand would have such a vaccine when other countries would.

The government allocated 1 billion baht to the National Vaccine Institute and vaccine acquisition was being conducted via three ways.







Firstly, a vaccine was being developed in the country with a government budget of 400 million baht, Mr Anucha said.

Secondly, Thailand was receiving vaccine production technology from other countries and the government reserved a budget of 600 million baht for the task.

Thirdly, the government would import vaccines from manufacturers in other countries, the spokesman said. (TNA)











