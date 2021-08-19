Thai university plans to import improved 2nd generation COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand’s Thammasat University is planning to import 2nd generation COVID-19 vaccines, which provide greater immunity against the disease, after it announced that it will invoke a clause under existing disease control regulations, which allow it to provide assistance during a public health emergency.

Thammasat University Hospital (TUH) Director Paruhat Tor-udom said the university is exploring the possibility of purchasing different brands of vaccine from those being imported by other state agencies, such as the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.







Among the options being considered, he said, are the Novavax vaccine and the improved version of Moderna’s COVID-19 jab.

Dr. Paruhat made clear that Thammasat University does not seek to make a profit from the plan and is ready to cooperate with other organizations and associations which are in need of large quantities of vaccine, adding that they will use the same approach as the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, when it purchased the Chinese Sinopharm inactivated virus vaccine. (NNT)























