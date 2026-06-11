Thai traffic police defend arrest after woman alleges excessive force

NONTHABURI, Thailand – Traffic police in Nonthaburi have defended their handling of an arrest that sparked public controversy after a woman complained she was subjected to excessive force, handcuffed, and detained simply for questioning officers over a parking ticket. The dispute began when 47-year-old Kanokporn Attakrit and her adoptive mother sought assistance from social activist Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the “Sai Mai Tong Rod” Facebook page, on June 10. Kanokporn claimed that officers from Muang Nonthaburi Police Station had used excessive force during an incident on June 7.







Responding to the allegations on June 11, Pol. Lt. Col. Pariwat Somsa-ard, traffic inspector at Muang Nonthaburi Police Station, provided the police version of events. According to Pariwat, officers were acting on complaints from local residents regarding vehicles obstructing traffic near a busy market area. Police said they first announced their presence and attempted to locate drivers before issuing fines or locking wheels. Officers eventually found Kanokporn’s vehicle parked in a manner that obstructed traffic, extending significantly into the roadway compared with nearby vehicles. After failing to locate the driver, officers locked the wheel and issued a traffic citation carrying a 500-baht fine.

Police said Kanokporn later arrived at the station to pay the fine but requested a reduction in the penalty. Officers explained that the fine had already been entered into the electronic system and could not be reduced. During the discussion, police claim she suggested that other vendors’ vehicles were not being fined because officers had received money from them. Pariwat said officers warned her that such remarks could be considered an insult to officials performing their duties. He alleged that despite repeated explanations, she continued making the accusations.

As a result, officers informed her that she would face charges of insulting a public official. According to police, when officers attempted to bring her in for formal processing, she refused to cooperate, attempted to walk away, and resisted. Police further allege that during the confrontation she kicked an officer, spat at police personnel, and bit an officer, causing injuries. The force seen in video clips circulating online occurred while officers were attempting to restrain her, Pariwat said, adding that police exercised restraint and used the minimum force necessary. The woman now faces three charges: insulting a public official, resisting or obstructing an official in the performance of duty, and refusing to comply with an official order. Police noted that she has already paid the parking fine.

Pariwat emphasized that officers were carrying out standard procedures in a crowded market area and had attempted to avoid disruption by relying on public announcements and voluntary compliance before resorting to wheel-locking and enforcement measures. The incident remains the subject of public debate, with supporters of the woman questioning whether the police response was proportionate, while officers maintain that the arrest was lawful and necessary given the circumstances.























































