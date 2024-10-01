Thai stock market surges 15.83 points as foreign fund flows and Vayupak Fund boost sentiment

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai stock market closed with a strong gain of 15.83 points on Tuesday (Oct 1), supported by foreign fund inflows and the start of investments by the Vayupak Fund, which helped improve overall market sentiment. The market is expected to continue its upward trend tomorrow, driven by ongoing support from the Vayupak Fund.

Natthaphon Kamthakhruea, Director of Securities Analysis at Yuanta Securities (Thailand), noted that the Thai stock market surged in line with other regional markets, particularly in the TIPs group (Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines). Foreign inflows were buoyed by the closure of the Chinese, Hong Kong, and South Korean stock markets due to national holidays. Additionally, the weakening of the Thai baht supported the recovery of export-related stocks, while the anticipation of the Vayupak Fund’s investments bolstered market sentiment.







The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) closed at 1,464.66 points, up 15.83 points or +1.09%, with a trading value of 52.61 billion baht.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the market is expected to experience a sideways-up trend, with continued support from the Vayupak Fund. Investors should monitor the release of the US Manufacturing PMI for September from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for August. The key support level is projected at 1,455 points, with resistance at 1,472 points.





































