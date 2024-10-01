School bus driver surrenders after tragic crash; social media reveals escape footage

BANGKOK, Thailand – A tragic accident involving a school bus from Uthai Thani, carrying kindergarten students on a field trip to Bangkok, occurred when the bus’s tire exploded on October 1. The vehicle lost control and collided with a road barrier, causing an object to strike the gas tank, igniting a fire. The accident resulted in multiple injuries and the loss of several students’ lives. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.



By 7:30 p.m., reports confirmed that the bus driver had surrendered to the police at Wiset Chai Chan Police Station in Ang Thong province. Authorities are currently processing the formalities of the surrender, and investigators from Pathum Thani, where the accident occurred, are waiting to transport the driver for further questioning at the local police station. Meanwhile, social media has circulated a video showing the driver abandoning the bus and fleeing the scene.



















































