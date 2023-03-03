Thai Smile Bus to double its fleet of electric buses and expand its routes in Bangkok

In a bid to become the largest bus operator in Bangkok, Thai Smile Bus announced plans to nearly double its fleet of electric buses to 3,100 and expand its coverage to 122 routes this year. Currently, the privately owned company operates 1,250 electric buses on 71 routes in the capital city.

The expansion is made possible by the Department of Land Transport’s reform of bus routes, which granted permission for private operators to use electric vehicles on 77 new routes in the greater Bangkok metropolitan area. Thai Smile Bus was granted the right to operate 71 of these routes, with two other operators given permits for the remaining routes.







Thai Smile Bus said it also supplied electric buses to other private bus operators on 45 of the 53 routes that had previously used diesel-powered buses.

The hiring of more drivers and the acquisition of additional buses will enable Thai Smile Bus to meet the Department of Land Transport’s goal of increasing the number of public buses by 1,850 this year.







This move, expected to reduce air pollution and provide a cheaper transportation alternative for commuters, is in line with Thailand’s push to use clean energy for public transport, as stated by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob in January.

The government said the support provided by Thai Smile Bus for the adoption of clean energy to reduce pollution and provide transport alternatives for commuters in Bangkok is highly commendable. (NNT)



























