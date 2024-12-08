Thai singer dies after neck manipulation massage – A cautionary tale

BANGKOK, Thailand – Tragic news as a singer passes away after experiencing severe complications following a neck manipulation massage, December 8. The young artist, who had become bedridden due to the treatment, has now succumbed to her condition.

The popular Facebook page Drama-addict expressed condolences over the passing of Ping Chayada, a singer who had been left paralyzed after undergoing a neck-twisting massage. Friends updated on social media that the singer had passed away, emphasizing that the neck is an extremely sensitive and dangerous area for manipulation. The page warned about the risks of damaging the blood vessels in the neck, which supply critical blood flow to the brain and spinal cord, potentially causing paralysis or severe disability. People were advised to avoid neck massages, particularly along the spine, and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or limb weakness occur after a massage.







On November 6, Ping Chayada herself shared her story as a warning to others. She described her ordeal, which began after visiting a massage parlor in Udon Thani to alleviate shoulder pain. Following the first session, which included neck twisting, she initially felt fine. However, two days later, she began experiencing neck pain, which she assumed was a normal post-massage symptom and treated with medication.

Over the following weeks, her condition worsened. “One week later, I started feeling numbness in my arm. I went back to the same therapist in the same room, and they twisted my neck again. Two weeks later, the pain became so severe I couldn’t lie down properly,” she wrote. Despite her symptoms, she continued seeking massages, believing the discomfort to be a side effect of treatment. However, after the third session with a different masseuse, who applied stronger pressure, she experienced severe bruising and worsening symptoms, including electric shock-like sensations, numbness spreading across her body, and muscle weakness.







Over the next month, her condition deteriorated to the point where she lost over 50% of her mobility. She shared her struggles on social media, writing, “I’ll recover. I’m in so much pain and want to work again. Thank you for reading my story.”

Ping’s story has since been widely shared as a cautionary tale, highlighting the potential dangers of improper massage techniques and the importance of seeking medical attention when unusual symptoms arise. (TNA)



































