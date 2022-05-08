Thai Silk Expo set for May 28 in Bangkok

The “11th Celebration of Silk: Thai Silk Road to the World” silk expo is set to take place on May 28. In addition to promoting Thai silk, the event will commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday anniversary on August 12, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister WissanuKrea-ngam presided over the inauguration of the silk expo, now in its 11th year. Every year, the expo is held in honor of Her Majesty’s contributions to the preservation and promotion of Thai silk.



11th Celebration of Silk: Thai Silk Road to the World will take place at 5 pm on Saturday, May 28. The event venue will be the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in the capital’s Bangkok Yai district. Diplomats and personnel from 77 embassies and 23 consulates will be among the participants at the expo. The event will also include a fashion show, during which the permanent secretaries of 10 government ministries will be among the catwalk models.







The health safety situation has complicated attempts to invite global designers to attend the expo. In their place, students and instructors from 73 institutes in Thailand will be presenting their designs, which will make use of silk from the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute (SACIT).

Additionally, the expo will feature concerts by Thailand’s leading country musicians and music bands of the Public Relations Department. These performances and the fashion show will be broadcast via Fashion TV and the Facebook page of the NBT World channel. (NNT)

































