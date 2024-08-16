Thai Sang Thai Party faces internal rift over PM vote

The Thai Sang Thai Party is facing internal turmoil after six of its lawmakers voted in favor of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, despite the party’s position as part of the opposition coalition.

In a Facebook post, party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan expressed disappointment.

“I apologize to the public for the disloyalty of my party members,” she wrote. “A party executive meeting will be held to discuss this matter and a statement will be issued.”







The party’s list MP, Takorn Tantasith, sought to clarify the situation, stating that the decision by the six members was not a party stance.

“Today, there was no candidate from the opposition bloc, so we agreed to support a candidate to ensure the country could move forward,” he said. (TNA)



































